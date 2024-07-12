SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Lowered by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

XBI opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.