Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.22

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$90.22 and last traded at C$90.07, with a volume of 3936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$781.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

