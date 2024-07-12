Steven J. Mclaughlin Purchases 123,217 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 123,217 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $178,664.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,939,949 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,926.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Expensify stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
EXFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
