Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in OneMain by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

