Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVT opened at $25.47 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

