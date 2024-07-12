Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $873.36 and last traded at $884.91. Approximately 2,014,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,488,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $895.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.15.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $845.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $777.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 482.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

