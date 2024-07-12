SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Up 7.6% This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $175.17 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 277,733,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,172,122 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

