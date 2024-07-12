Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.