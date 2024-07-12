Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

TNGX opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,643.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 337,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,684 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 59.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $17,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

