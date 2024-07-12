Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 0.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $257.86 and last traded at $261.01. Approximately 46,353,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 98,069,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.33.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day moving average is $191.76. The firm has a market cap of $768.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.