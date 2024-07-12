The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 8,577.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,569,000 after buying an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 46,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

