The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $329,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 63.4% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $353.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.