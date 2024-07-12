The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 183.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTW. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays cut their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $10.99 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $390.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

