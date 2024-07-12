The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 67.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $1,278,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 306.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $102.67.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,154 shares of company stock worth $33,638,976. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

