UBS Group Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $44.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 808,771 shares of company stock worth $27,677,253 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $7,631,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after buying an additional 777,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

