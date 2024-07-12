Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,446,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,992,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,269 shares of company stock worth $542,855. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.