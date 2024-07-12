Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Cut by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Valero Energy
In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.52. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
