Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 987.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

