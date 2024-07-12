Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.98

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 583680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,518,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 349,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 556,604 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

