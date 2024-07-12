Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VO stock opened at $246.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

