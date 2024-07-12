Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Lowered to $49.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

