Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Up 112.4% in June

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,313 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 832,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 799,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

