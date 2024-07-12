W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.22

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.22 and last traded at $79.22, with a volume of 9244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.33 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 34.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $213,635,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $82,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,904,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,690,000 after purchasing an additional 898,027 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $37,915,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,261,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 458,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

