Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 205.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

