Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 205.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
