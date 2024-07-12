Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

