Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 191.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $561.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

