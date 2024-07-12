Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.85 and last traded at $69.89. 2,086,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 17,653,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 86.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 45,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

