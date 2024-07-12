WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.80 million. WD-40 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $228.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $194.09 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

