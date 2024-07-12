WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.8 million. WD-40 also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

WD-40 Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $228.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.06. WD-40 has a one year low of $194.09 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

