Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

