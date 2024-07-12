Wedbush Initiates Coverage on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

NYSE:STAG opened at $37.32 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 944.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 790,794 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 598,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.