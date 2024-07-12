Wedbush Weighs in on Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.48 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

