Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GMS (GMS)

7/1/2024 – GMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $112.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2024 – GMS had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – GMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – GMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – GMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – GMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – GMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/7/2024 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2024 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/16/2024 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:GMS opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.63. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 271.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GMS by 8.3% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

