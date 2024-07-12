Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Major Shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll Sells 33,592 Shares

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,974,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,133,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WEST stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEST. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 112,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth $170,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

