WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $4,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of WestRock by 70.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after purchasing an additional 753,828 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,228,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $9,961,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in WestRock by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 253,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 206,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

