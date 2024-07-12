WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,253 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.69% of WM Technology worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Separately, AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 193,344 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Insider Transactions at WM Technology

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $69,433.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,718 shares in the company, valued at $682,783.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olga Gonzalez sold 90,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $91,299.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 495,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,142.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $69,433.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,783.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,557 shares of company stock valued at $199,783. Company insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Profile

(Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.