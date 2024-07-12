Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Hits $0.0866

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $80.36 million and approximately $824,064.48 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 927,441,349 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 928,010,325.2353915. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08613943 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,093,343.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

