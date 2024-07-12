Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.46

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 90412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 71.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ziff Davis by 38.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Ziff Davis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 274,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

