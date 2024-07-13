11,500 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

