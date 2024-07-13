11,500 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.
Nokia Oyj Profile
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
