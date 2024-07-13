12,069 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after acquiring an additional 625,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UGI by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,502,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after buying an additional 130,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,034,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 277,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $23.42 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -365.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

