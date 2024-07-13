15,733 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,733 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Get SEA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SEA by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SEA by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after buying an additional 1,273,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

SEA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SE stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,476.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.