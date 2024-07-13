16,382 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 61.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,452,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,271,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Entegris by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,921. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $144.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

