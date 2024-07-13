236 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,862,000 after buying an additional 101,129 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,763,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,311,000 after purchasing an additional 132,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,177,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $7,695,921. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $144.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.