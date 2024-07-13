2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,125,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 4,285,547 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $28.69.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

