3,454 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Baidu by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.