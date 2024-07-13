3,454 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Baidu by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.49.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

