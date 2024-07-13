457 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

