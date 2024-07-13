4,822 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 34.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Comerica by 21,786.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,703 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $1,744,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.