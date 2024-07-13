4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading 6.9% Higher

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. 25,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 842,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $37,102.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,601 shares of company stock valued at $769,641. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,189,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 586,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,551,000 after buying an additional 473,094 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

