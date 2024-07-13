515 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in RH by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised RH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.79.

RH stock opened at $274.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.40. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

