5,662 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,344,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $194.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

